Ramore Head plans now out for consultation

Council plans for a revamp of the Recretion Grounds at Ramore Head.

THE public is to have its say on the Council's proposed revamp of the Recreation Grounds at Ramore Head.

Last year Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council revealed plans for the latest £3.8m phase of its regeneration work in Portrush.

Because the scheme requires a ‘major’ planning application, the council is required to hold a pre-application consultation.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

