Supervalu’s Ryan goes ‘above and beyond’ for community

RYAN Marshall, from SuperValu Limavady, has been announced as the Derry~Londonderry winner for the SuperValu and Centra Store Hero Competition.



The retail brands asked customers to nominate people who have gone ‘above and beyond’ to help their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Ryan Marshall, Store Manager in SuperValu Limavady, was described by his nominators as “a superstar.”

