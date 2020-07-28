Tee-time! Driving range plan for Coleraine revealed

Tee-time! Driving range plan for Coleraine revealed

Artists’ impression of the new plans being proposed for Coleraine Golf Centre off Newmills Road.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

LOCAL golfers may soon be able to practice their sport on a brand new driving range just outside Coleraine.

The proposal is the subject of a planning application which the developer aims to lodge after consulting the public over the next three weeks.

Coleraine Golf Centre would be built on land off Newmills Road close to Tullans Caravan park.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Testing times

Less than 24 hours after the Public Health Agency identified a cluster of infections in the Limavady area, cars queued to enter the town’s test centre.

Testing times

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130