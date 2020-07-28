‘We’ve never experienced food poverty like this’

How community support overcame challenges presented by Covid lockdown

Deliveries include medicaland sanitary products as well as grocries.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN isolated community has experienced food poverty on an unprecedented scale since the Covid-19 crisis struck, according to volunteer workers.

Since March, Moneydig Rural Network has been on the ground helping the most vulnerable people in the remote countryside outside Garvagh.

Volunteers have been busy delivering food, household goods and medical supplies, as well as providing entertainment or simply company for lonely older residents.

It's been challenging times, said team leader Patricia McQuillan.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

