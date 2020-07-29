Important that DAERA officials provide clarity on climate crisis - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said it is important that officials from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs provide clarity on the department's views on addressing the climate crisis when they come before the DAERA committee tomorrow.

Philip McGuigan said:

"The recent comments from Environment Minister Edwin Poots around what he believed to be the attitude of his department to the climate crisis we are all facing shocked many.

“In the aftermath of Mr Poots’ comments I had called for officials from the department to come before the Agriculture Committee to clarify the department’s position as a matter of urgency. I'm glad therefore they will be coming to the committee tomorrow.

"It is important that the officials provide clarity to MLAs and the public on this vital issue.

"Addressing the climate crisis won't wait. We need to start tackling it immediately.

“The best way to do that is for the minister to bring forward a Climate Change Act as soon as possible."