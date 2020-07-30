Craigs Road closed

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Thursday 30 July 2020 14:47
Motorists are advised to avoid the Craigs Road, Rasharkin which is closed near the junction with Tamlaght Road following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.
Please seek alternative routes for your journey.
