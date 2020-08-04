Covid-19 crisis centre to close

Covid-19 crisis centre to close
Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCIL run call centre, set up during the pandemic to direct volunteers towards the borough's most vulnerable residents is to be shut down.

When the Coronavirus crisis struck and older people were told to stay at home, church and community groups, sporting organisations, charities, family members and individual volunteers sprung into action, delivering food and medical supplies.

But there were residents who fell through the cracks.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130