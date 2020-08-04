Health Trust apologises over delay in passing on terminal cancer diagnosis

THE Northern Health Trust has apologised to the family of an 87-year-old man who was not told he had terminal lung cancer until three weeks after the diagnosis was made.



He found out only when admitted to A&E two days before Christmas in 2015. He died having never left hospital on January 4, 2016.



However, the patient had received a scan almost a month earlier and the results were known three days later.



The niece of the unidentified patient complained to the Public Services Ombudsman that as a consequence of the delay he was denied the opportunity to spend valuable time with his family.



The ombudsman's investigator identified failings around the delay in diagnosing the patient.

