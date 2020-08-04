Health Trust apologises over delay in passing on terminal cancer diagnosis

Mayor in tribute to former SDLP leader
The Northern Health Trust has been asked to apologise to the family of an 87-year-old patient for failings in care and treatment at Causeway Hospital.
THE Northern Health Trust has apologised to the family of an 87-year-old man who was not told he had terminal lung cancer until three weeks after the diagnosis was made.
He found out only when admitted to A&E two days before Christmas in 2015. He died having never left hospital on January 4, 2016.
However, the patient had received a scan almost a month earlier and the results were known three days later.
The niece of the unidentified patient complained to the Public Services Ombudsman that as a consequence of the delay he was denied the opportunity to spend valuable time with his family.
The ombudsman's investigator identified failings around the delay in diagnosing the patient.
