Health Trust apologises over delay in passing on terminal cancer diagnosis

The Northern Health Trust has been asked to apologise to the family of an 87-year-old patient for failings in care and treatment at Causeway Hospital.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

THE Northern Health Trust has apologised to the family of an 87-year-old man who was not told he had terminal lung cancer until three weeks after the diagnosis was made.

He found out only when admitted to A&E two days before Christmas in 2015. He died having never left hospital on January 4, 2016.

However, the patient had received a scan almost a month earlier and the results were known three days later.

The niece of the unidentified patient complained to the Public Services Ombudsman that as a consequence of the delay he was denied the opportunity to spend valuable time with his family.

The ombudsman's investigator identified failings around the delay in diagnosing the patient.

