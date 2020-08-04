In memory of Willis

NORTHERN Ireland's Air Ambulance has received a cheque for £26,000 from the family of Willis Vogel in memory of the 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in a collision in May.



A helicopter was dispatched when his Kawasaki collided with a Black BMW on the Meenacloy Road between Castlederg and Ederney but Mr Vogel died at the scene.



According to a friend who'd been with him onthe day of the accident, Willis loved the service provided by the air ambulance.

