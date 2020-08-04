Wedding 'Bells' in Cookstown!

Weddings are special.. and none more so than that of a Cookstown teacher at the weekend.

Lauren Bell, a daughter of Mr and Mrs Arnie and Linda Bell, The Pines, was married on Saturday amid a host of wedding Bells... literally.

That's because Lauren Bell's husband is called Aaron Bell; officiating at the ceremony was Cookstown Baptist Church Pastor Gareth Bell (no relation) and the ceremony was performed at the Bell home of her grandparents.

And, yes, the Bells exchanged rings!

Lauren, a teacher at Cookstown Primary School and Aaron, an online sales manager from Conlig, Bangor, had been due to get married on 11th July in Cookstown Baptist Church, where Lauren has been a lifelong member, but their plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

