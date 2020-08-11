‘Cafe culture’ could aid recovery: Claire Sugden

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed a cash injection for town centres, saying support and fresh ideas could help draw more customers into towns.



Executive ministers last week announced a total of £11m would be distributed to councils for the revitalisation project.



From this, £449,000 will come to towns in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area.



“The fortunes of town centres have been declining in recent years, but a commitment to financially supporting them is great news for both businesses and customers,” the MLA said.

