‘Cafe culture’ could aid recovery: Claire Sugden

‘Cafe culture’ could aid recovery: Claire Sugden

Many towns and cities have adopted a new on street cafe culture to help meet the challenges brough about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed a cash injection for town centres, saying support and fresh ideas could help draw more customers into towns.

Executive ministers last week announced a total of £11m would be distributed to councils for the revitalisation project.

From this, £449,000 will come to towns in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area.

“The fortunes of town centres have been declining in recent years, but a commitment to financially supporting them is great news for both businesses and customers,” the MLA said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130