Concern over Covid signage

BUSINESSES in Limavady are being asked to exercise diligence when placing signs outside and to do so with consideration for pedestrians, following safety issues raised by a disabled shopper.

Margaret Moore, who is blind, informed the Northern Constitution of her struggles to negotiate Limavady town centre due to “obstacles” on the footpaths.

Margaret said: “There is no call for all this signage sitting out so far on the footpaths.

“Only for me being with my sister-in-law I would have been hit badly by some of the signs.

