Jamie’s lonely litter patrol

CORONAVIRUS has devastated economies all over the world.



But across north coast resorts, a lifeline has been extended by the visitors taking holidays at home.



However, the influx has a cost.



Heavy traffic with demented boy racers parading noisily up and down streets and promenades. Incidents of drunken rowdiness, underage drinking, even fighting in the streets have been logged.



And then there's the litter.

Jamie Macdiarmid reckons he has lifted 50 or 60 bin bags full of cans and bottles from one small patch of sand dunes close to his home.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*