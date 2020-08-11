Local charity gains as Contador’s ‘Everesting’ bike record is smashed

Ronan McLaughlin during his successful Everesting record bid.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

AN amateur cyclist has grabbed a brutal endurance record from a two-time Tour De France winner, while riding in aid of a Coleraine-based charity.

Donegal man Ronan McLaughlin set the cycling world alight by obliterating the record set by Spaniard Alberto Contador for Everesting - where riders accrue 8,848 metres of elevation gain to mimic the world's highest mountain.

The ride took an astonishing 23 minutes off a record that has been regularly bettered by much smaller margins as the challenge has soared in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

