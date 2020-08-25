Alliance in legal bid to force Ballymoney and Ballycastle museums to reopen

ALLIANCE councillors have launched a legal challenge over Cloonavin's decision to keep arts centres and museums closed until next year.



Earlier this month the DUP secured a majority in favour of keeping the doors closed at Portstewart's Flowerfield centre and Limavady's Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.



Also affected by the decision were Ballymoney and Coleraine museums which are housed in town halls, along with Ballycastle Museum and Green Lane Museum in Roe Valley Country Park.

