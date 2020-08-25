‘Help save my son!’

Coleraine mother makes urgent appeal for bone marrow donors for five year old Conor

‘Help save my son!’

Karen McErlean pictured with her son Conor.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE mother has made a heartfelt appeal for bone marrow donors that could save the life of her brave young son, currently fighting a desperate waiting game for a transplant.

Karen McErlean urged people to sign the Bone Marrow Register, from the son Conor's bedside at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday.

Five-year-old Conor is currently undergoing an arduous course of treatment as he waits for the bone marrow transplant operation in Bristol.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130