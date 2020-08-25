‘Help save my son!’

A COLERAINE mother has made a heartfelt appeal for bone marrow donors that could save the life of her brave young son, currently fighting a desperate waiting game for a transplant.



Karen McErlean urged people to sign the Bone Marrow Register, from the son Conor's bedside at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday.



Five-year-old Conor is currently undergoing an arduous course of treatment as he waits for the bone marrow transplant operation in Bristol.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*