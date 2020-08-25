Limavady milk is cream of the crop

MILK produced on one Limavady farm has been recognised for it's exceptionally high quality in the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards.



David Hylands has been declared the winner of the new entrant to dairying category in the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards for the high quality milk produced on his farm.



In the past five years, over 300 new entrants have started supplying milk to Lakeland Dairies.



The Milk Quality Awards publicly recognise the achievements of Lakeland Dairies milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*