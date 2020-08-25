Miss Devenney ‘is a credit to the education sector’

A LIMAVADY teacher who has been praised as a credit to the education sector by the Minister, is humbled after being recognised for her work with pupils at Drumachose Primary.



The parents of one pupil took it upon themselves to write to Minister of Education Peter Weir to outline their gratitude for the “professional, caring and enthusiastic” approach of teacher Miss Emma Devenney.



Hayley and Martin Rankin's daughter Tara has autism and were understandably worried about her education capabilities when starting Drumachose PS six years ago.

