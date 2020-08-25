Mum’s appeal for courageous Conor

AN ARMOY mum has made a heartfelt appeal for bone marrow donors, that could save the life of her brave young son, currently fighting a desperate waiting game for a transplant.



Karen McErlean urged people to sign the Bone Marrow Register, from the son Conor's bedside at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday.



Five year old Conor is currently undergoing an arduous course of treatment as he waits for the bone marrow transplant operation in Bristol.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*