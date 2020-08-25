Planners under pressure

Absenteeism and Covid crisis leading to missed targets

A well functioning planning system contributes to economic growth.

STAFF shortages and budget pressures resulting from Covid-19 will inevitably impact performance of Cloonavin's planning department, according to a council report.

Ahead of the pandemic, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council planners already took an average of 19-and-a-half weeks to process the most common type of applications.

That was four weeks more than the central government imposed target time of 15 weeks.

Since lockdown meant staff were excluded from their offices, the time has shot up to 28 weeks.

