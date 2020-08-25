Smooth waters for lifeboat house restaurant conversion

Redevelopment scheme gets green light from planners but councillors have final say

The former lifeboat shelter at Lansdowne Crescent, Portrush.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

PLANNERS have rejected suggestions from heritage and boating enthusiasts that a vacant lifeboat shelter dating back to the early 20th century should be reserved solely for maritime use.

The building at Lansdowne Crescent in Portrush, was the RNLI's base between 1902 and 1924.

It was restored in 2012 but has lain vacant ever since.

The owners, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, wish to convert it to a restaurant and seek a tenant to “bring the building back to life” and provide income to ratepayers.

The council insists it has a duty to find financially sustainable new use for the building.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

