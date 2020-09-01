Appeal for Portbradden rebuild plans dismissed

AN appeal against planners’ refusal to allow redevelopment of a property once occupied by what was reputably the smallest church in Ireland, has been dismissed.



Last November, council planners ruled the proposed replacement dwelling's impact on the seafront hamlet of Portbradden and the surrounding landscape was significantly greater than the existing house.



Described as an “iconic North Coast location,” the site overlooking White Park Bay, lies within the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*