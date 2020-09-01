Council ask McDonalds to re-think drive-thru site

Council ask McDonalds to re-think drive-thru site

The Lodge Hotel objects to McDonalds’ choice of site for its newest restaurant in Coleraine

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS are to ask McDonalds to consider shifting the site of their proposed drive-thru restaurant.

The fast food giant has lodged a planing application to build premises on land occupied by Asda on Coleraine's ring road.

Planning officers have recommended approving the development.

However objections over its proximity to the neighbouring Lodge Hotel prompted planning committee members to defer a decision.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130