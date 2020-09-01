Council ask McDonalds to re-think drive-thru site

The Lodge Hotel objects to McDonalds’ choice of site for its newest restaurant in Coleraine
COUNCILLORS are to ask McDonalds to consider shifting the site of their proposed drive-thru restaurant.
The fast food giant has lodged a planing application to build premises on land occupied by Asda on Coleraine's ring road.
Planning officers have recommended approving the development.
However objections over its proximity to the neighbouring Lodge Hotel prompted planning committee members to defer a decision.
