Rescue is unlikely for RNLI chief’s lockdown mop top

T’S been a busy summer for the RNLI and the chair of the local fundraising committee has come up with a novel way to help to re-fill the charity's coffers.



Like so many, John Martin is suffering from ‘lockdown hair’ but the demise of his unruly mop will be centre stage in a very public fundraising event this Sunday.



John has valiantly agreed that the length of his hair will directly correspond to the amount raised and it’s no surprise that the fundraiser has triggered a fair amount of mischief, especially among those who know him.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*