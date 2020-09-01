Sadie is recognised for “going above and beyond”

THE principal of St Finlough's Primary School has praised a wonderful learning support assistant who goes “above and beyond,” and has been recognised by the Pearson National Teaching Awards.



Sadie Duffy has been awarded a certificate of excellence for the 2020 Teaching Assistant of the Year.



A delighted Sadie was awarded a certificate and a hand written note from author and former Children's Laureate Michael Morpurgo.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*