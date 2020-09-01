Stormont minister intervenes over ‘car cruise’ complaints

ROADS Minister, Nichola Mallon is to explore using camera technology to tackle increased complaints over ‘boy racers’ across the borough.



News of the new approach to a problem which, according to residents has been plaguing the resort all summer, was revealed by MLA Cara Hunter.



Ms Mallon's department has since confirmed officials are monitoring trials of ‘noise camera techonlogy’ in Britain and “will explore the results and any policy outcomes that are developed from it.”



Noise pollution from speeding cars has also been keeping people awake living close to Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine, according to the SDLP Assembly member.



Complaints from neighbours at both spots prompted her to write to Minster Mallon.

