Paramilitary style assault and shooting in Bushmills

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a paramilitary style assault and shooting in the Ballyclogh Road area of Bushmills on Tuesday 1st September.



Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “We received a report at around 10:40pm on Tuesday night, that a man had been assaulted at his home by a number of males wearing balaclavas and armed with crow bars, and had then been taken out into the garden and shot a number of times in both legs.



“The man was taken to hospital following the incident and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.



"Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I would like to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact police and tell us what you know. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our society. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.



“If you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2108 01/09/20. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.