Armoy Armada mural takes centre stage in the village

Armoy Armada mural that was painted by Oliver McParland takes centre stage in the village.

AN ARTIST has spoken of his immense pride at painting a new mural in the village of Armoy.

Oliver McParland has spent the last two weeks painting a mural at the end of the Tuck Inn remembering the Armoy Armada.

The painting fondly depicts the famous group of road racers; Frank Kennedy, Mervyn Robinson and brothers Joey & Jim Dunlop.

The Armoy Road Races - which has been going for over 10 years - is hosted in memory of the four individuals.

