Eglinton Annual Show - Scarecrow Festival

Michelle Ward, Derry, with 4 year old Matthew, enjoying meeting this colourful pair at Eglinton Annual Show Scarecrow Weekend. NC2037-11DL

GLINTON Annual show committee were overwhelmed by the huge response to their scarecrow festival at the weekend.

A few thousand visitors and families from the village were seen walking, cycling or driving around the village hunting for 80 scarecrows which people had created and displayed in their gardens.

There was a real buzz around the village and lots of happy faces at this hard time.

