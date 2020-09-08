Furlough hitting basic services?

A LOCAL councillor has blasted the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G) for not keeping the area up to scratch in terms of grass cutting, weed and dog foul removal.



Causeway DUP Cllr John McAuley has claimed that senior management in both organisations, are “not taking responsibility for ensuring that areas within their remit are kept clean and tidy, with clear evidence of this in virtually every town and village.”



Dervock Community Association Chair Frankie Cunningham has echoed these concerns in the wake of a clean-up by villagers taking tidy up matters into their own hands.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*