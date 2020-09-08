Jobs boost as Home Bargains Limavady starts staff search

DISCOUNT superstore Home Bargains are seeking applications for jobs in the new Limavady branch, providing a much needed employment boost to the area.



Set to open early next summer in the derlict site off Catherine Street, the supermarket giant have launched it’s recruitment of up to 75 jobs for the new site.



A spokesperson from Home Bargains said: “We recently started construction on a new 20,000 sq ft store in Limavady, which will open its doors to the public early next summer.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*