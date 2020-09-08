John’s hair-raising ‘chaircut’ pushes the boat out for Portrush RNLI funds

John’s hair-raising ‘chaircut’ pushes the boat out for Portrush RNLI funds

Turkish Barber Nico with Brian Moore watching the progress at the RNLI Charity Hair Cut in Portrush. WK37KC35

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THE ‘Chaircut’ on Sunday afternoon was a resounding success as a special fundraiser for the RNLI.

The people of Portrush showed their perpetual generosity when Chairperson John Martin had his locks shorn to raise funds from the RNLI.

Even before the exercise was completed the Just Giving page had already clocked up in excess of £1,600 never mind the many donations that found their way into the collectors’ buckets.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130