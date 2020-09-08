Social media post prompts probe into ‘serious’ council confidentiality breach

Information on complaint ‘leaked’ online during meeting

A ‘leak’ from an online Cloonavin committee meeting is under investigation.

DETAILS of ‘behind-closed-doors’ discussions on a complaint about a council staff member were leaked onto social media during the meeting, councillors have heard.

News of the ‘breach in confidentiality’ was revealed in minutes of the Corporate Services and Resources Committee held remotely on Tuesday, August 25.

Online posts relating to discussion were brought to the attention of committee chair Norman Hillis by another member.

“Councillor (Alan) McLean outlined a serious breach of confidentiality, concerning matters raised that had appeared on social media during proceeding,” the minutes state.

