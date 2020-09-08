We are here to stay - AVX

THE European boss of AVX has insisted the company remains committed to Coleraine.



The global manufacturer of electronic components confirmed plans to cut 77 jobs at its Hillman's Way plant last week.



Established in 1979, the facility currently employs 286 staff manufacturing ceramic capacitors, to automotive markets all over the world.



On Thursday management said the global impact of Covid19, had seen a reduction in demand for its products.



The firm said the redundancies were part of a plan “re-align” the business.



But, said European Senior Vice President, Martin McGuigan, AVX would continues developing a sustainable business in Coleraine.



“We very much regret having to make these proposals and do not underestimate the affect it will have on our workforce, said Mr McGuigan.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*