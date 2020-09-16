‘We feel very let down’ by Glens’ exclusion

Sinn Fein Coiuncillor Oliver McMullan has spoken of his displeasure at an advertising feature leaving out the Glens area.

Jonathan McNabb

SINN Fein Councillor Oliver McMullan has labelled the decision to not mention the Glens area in a two-page advertising feature promoting the Causeway Coast and Glens in a national Sunday newspaper as “criminal”.

Councillor McMullan (pictured inset) has since been in touch with the Executive Support team at Tourism NI to express his concerns.

He said: “I couldn't believe the newspaper omitted the Glens area from the Causeway Coastal Route.

“I am not happy about it and I'm pushing for Tourism NI to publish something similar that mentions the Glens area.

