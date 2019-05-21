McGlinchey delighted to get off the mark at Oulton Park

JUNIOR Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey has admitted that he is “over the moon” after scoring his first points of the new season at Oulton Park during the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

The talented Aghadowey youngster has stepped up to the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship after reigning victorious, in his debut season, in the Dickies Junior Supersport Championship last year. The 21-year-old's season did not get off to the brightest of starts during the opening round at Silverstone as a technical fault on the start line meant that Eunan took a heavy fall after being hit from behind by another competitor.

Such is his nature, the local lad was not fazed by the incident and insists that his second place at Oulton Park last time out was the perfect remedy for an indifferent start to the season. McGlinchey produced a scintillating performance at the Cheshire circuit, piloting his Team 109 Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 to a rostrum place.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, McGlinchey said: “Oulton Park was definitely a better weekend than Silverstone, that is for sure.

“At Silverstone, I thought things were actually going well for us. We qualified fourth on the grid and I was happy enough with the bike,” he admitted.

“Before any weekend I always target the front three rows in qualifying because I think if you can manage that then you give yourself a chance and we did that at Silverstone which was pleasing.

“I knew we had the pace to run at the front but then a fault with the bike cost me because I did not get off the line and that ended my race,” added McGlinchey.

Fortunate not to sustain any lasting injuries, the former Irish Production Twin Champion insists that his team have been looking into the issue since the minor mishap at Silverstone.

“We do not honestly know what happened with the bike,” said McGlinchey.

“I was obviously disappointed because you work hard all weekend towards the race and then something like that happens.

“It is so frustrating but that is racing and you just have to keep working hard,” he admitted.

McGlinchey has certainly made amends for his poor start and insists that his recent success can provide the platform for bigger and better things this season. Currently lying fifth in the championship standings after two rounds, the talented 21-year-old has his sights set on the top.

“Hopefully that is the start of it for me,” he said. “Oulton is hard work because it is very physical but that is what you work hard over the weekend for.”

“It was nice to be back battling at the front but I wish I could have got away right at the front earlier in the race,” explained McGlinchey.

“I did not get the best of starts even though I was in the front group. I had to work my way through the pack and it was lap four before I slotted into second and the gap was too big,” he admitted.

“I knew I had the pace but the bike was sliding about a bit which meant I was losing time. I thought to myself, ‘points are better than crashing,’ and brought the bike home,” added the former St. Paul’s College student.

With some time on his hands before round three at Donnington Park, McGlinchey highlighted that he will keep working hard to make sure he is in peak shape when racing gets underway this weekend.