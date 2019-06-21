Mid Antrim host Annual Summer Trial

THE Mid Antrim Motorcycle Club (Off Road Section) is hosting their annual Summer Trial this Saturday, June 22, at Ballynulto Quarry just outside Broughshane (11:30am).

This event caters for all Grades - from Expert to New Beginners - there will be sections for all.

This event is a closed to club event, this means you do not need a licence to ride on the day.

The Mid Antrim Motorcycle Club would like to thank landowner Nelson Stevenson for the use of his land and also to observers and all who help out before and after the event.

For more information you can check out the clubs website www.

midantrimmotorclub

.com