Mid Antrim host Annual Summer Trial

Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

Email:

sport@ballymenaguardian.co.uk

THE Mid Antrim Motorcycle Club (Off Road Section) is hosting their annual Summer Trial this Saturday, June 22, at Ballynulto Quarry just outside Broughshane (11:30am).

This event caters for all Grades - from Expert to New Beginners - there will be sections for all.

This event is a closed to club event, this means you do not need a licence to ride on the day.

The Mid Antrim Motorcycle Club would like to thank landowner Nelson Stevenson for the use of his land and also to observers and all who help out before and after the event.

For more information you can check out the clubs website www.

midantrimmotorclub

.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130