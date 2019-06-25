Jordan targets Armoy victory

REIGNING Supersport champion Paul Jordan is targeting another strong performance at next month's Armoy Road Races.

The Magherafelt man produced a memorable performance 12 months ago to pip Adam McLean in a thrilling race on the Friday evening.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 Armoy Road Races, Jordan admitted he was ready for the challenge which lay ahead.

"I can't wait to get going at Armoy and hopefully we can get another win," he said.

It was also revealed at the launch in Portballintrae's Bayviw Hotel that the late Frank Kennedy will be remembered in Armoy - 40 years after his untimely death.

A member of the famed 'Armoy Armada,' Frank Kennedy lost his life in an accident at the North West 200 in 1979.

"Frank and the rest of the boys in the Armoy Armada created something extremely special," said Frank's brother and Armoy Clerk of the Course, Bill Kennedy.

"This year we will remember their acts of commitment, dedication, camaraderie and talent," he added.

