Paul Jordan targets injury comeback at Armoy Road Races

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan is determined to be fit to race at the 2019 fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix and is hopeful of a return to action at the Armoy Road Races at the end of July.

Jordan suffered a broken thumb after a massive crash at Anglesey in north Wales a few weeks ago. With the final International event looming, the 28-year-old says that he wants to be on the grid at Armoy as he steps up his preparations for the Ulster Grand Prix next month.

The Dafabet/Devitt’s Kawasaki rider has had an operation on the damaged hand and is confident he will be ready to race at Dundrod next month.

“I want to be racing at Armoy the week before the Ulster.” Jordan explained.

The 28-year-old who had been enjoying some impressive results in 2019 before crashing at Anglesey recently. So far this season Jordan registered a Supersport victory at Kells as well as a strong display at the Isle of Man TT last month. The Magherafelt man registered an impressive fourth place finish in the Lightweight Supertwin race on the Island. Coupling that with an impressive performance in the opening Supersport race at the North West 200 in May that really highlighted the Magherafelt man’s potential.

Riding Alastair Russell’s Yamaha, Jordan battled for the lead with Alastair Seeley, Dean Harrison, James Hillier and eventual winner, Lee Johnston before his R6 expired at Mill Road roundabout on the penultimate lap, which was disappointing for the 28-year-old.

“The 600cc is my favourite class and the results at the North West didn’t look as good as it felt.

“I think I can repeat that performance at the Ulster though,” he admitted.

It was a similarly impressive ride at last year’s UGP that sealed the deal for Jordan with the Dafabet/Devitt’s Kawasaki squad. Drafted in to replace the injured Ivan Lintin at Dundrod, Jordan mustered two top five finishes in the Supersport and Superstock races and a brilliant fourth in the Superbike race. A fastest lap of 131.3mph on a Superstock spec ZX10RR last year convinced team bosses Roy and Ben Constable to retain the Magherafelt man’s services for 2019.

“Dundrod is fast and flowing and that suits my style,” Jordan admitted.

“I’ve done a lot of short circuit racing in my career and I prefer that type of track.”

Jordan will once again campaign a Superstock spec ZX10RR Kawasaki in both the Superbike and Stocker races at the Ulster plus an ER6 Kawasaki in the Supertwin class. He will also race his R6 Yamaha in Dafabet/Devitt’s colours at Dundrod after deciding to switch from the team’s ZX6RR.

“I think the Yamaha is a wee bit faster than the Kawasaki and I prefer the R6.” he said.

“I feel I have a good chance in the 600cc race at the Ulster and want to be able to fight for a win.

“I’ve been going well on the Supertwin too this year and even on the big bike I think there is potential for a podium finish. I am definitely chasing podiums or a win at Dundrod this year.”