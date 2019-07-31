Dog Leap Rally clarification

FOLLOWING a report in this week's paper regarding the Dog Leap Rally, the organising Maiden City Motor Club (MCMC) has issued the following statement regarding the date clash with another event at Shackleton.

"Maiden City Motor Club is concerned by the recent report that the Dog Leap Rally at Shackleton was put in jeopardy by an oversight on the part of the MJM Group," it read.

"Any fault for the clash of dates lies entirely with Maiden City Motor Club. The rally date was not officially confirmed by MCMC and therefore was never entered into the MJM calendar of events, with the result that another event was scheduled on the same date.

"MJM brought the clash of dates to the attention of the motor club. It was only through the constructive suggestions from MJM that an accommodation has been reached whereby both events can be run successfully.

"MJM and Maiden City Motor Club work closely in the development of motorsport events at Shackelton, with MJM always ensuring that the venue is available for the Dog Leap and Turkey Run rallies over a period of many years," it added.