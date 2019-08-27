Nicholl clinches Ginetta Junior title

Ginetta Junior Ireland Champion Matthew Nicholl. WK36-281KDR

LOCAL teenager, Matthew Nicholl, has clinched the  2019 Ginetta Junior Ireland title with a round to spare.

He secured the coveted trophy at rounds nine and ten of the one-make series at Kirkistown last Saturday.
Nicholl’s points total stands at 165 and with his nearest challenger on 117 and only 42 remaining it means he cannot be caught.

His title winning performance started at the opening rounds back in April when he won each of the opening two races.

