Crunch-time for McGlinchey

AGAHADOWEY'S Junior Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey says that he needs a positive result this weekend at Oulton Park to keep his back-to-back title aspirations alive.

McGlinchey's title hopes were dealt a blow last time out at Cadwell Park as he got caught up in Korie McGreevy's crash through no fault of his own. He remarkably recovered to 16th position but failed to score any points and the 21-year-old knows there is no room for error this weekend.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, McGlinchey said: “I'm looking forward to this weekend and I know what I have to do.

“It is the business end of the season but there are a few races left to go and I will be giving my best and that is all that I can do,” he admitted.

*Read more on this story and all the latest motorcycling news inside this week's Chronicle.