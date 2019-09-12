On Saturday 7th September Mid Antrim Motor Club Off Road Section ran the annual Jimmy Smyth Memorial Trial at Shillnavogy, Broughshane.

The event attracted a great entry of 82 riders to compete 13 sections of 3 laps on a sunny September’s day.

In the expert class last year’s winner Harold McQuaid took the win on 7 marks lost to 2nd place Josh Hanlon on 12 marks and 3rd place Stuart McClurg on 17 marks lost.

This year saw the winner of the semi expert class receive the Jimmy Smyth Memorial trophy. Matt Millar took 1st place on 16 marks to local club member Sam McCallion on 24 to 3rd place John Millar on 30 marks lost.

In the clubman grade local road racer Neil Kernohan took victory on 7 marks lost to David Rodgers on 9 and 3rd place Philip McClurg on 12.

In the sportsman grade another road racer too the win, Ryan Farquar completed the trial on 2 Marks to 2nd place Allister Galloway on 3 marks and Keith Lennox also on 3 marks.

In youth B grandson of late Jimmy Smyth, Dylan Smyth took the win on 61 marks to 2nd place Matthew Loughead on 66 and 3rd place Lewis Kennedy on 73 marks.

In youth C Kyle Hewitt won on 22 marks to 2nd place Shannon Smyth on 47 to 3rd place Mason Crawford on 80.

The club would like to thank the Smyth Family, landowner Johnny Davidson, observers, sponsors and also everyone who helped before during and after the trial.