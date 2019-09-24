Beach Races on start line

Coach Clyde hopes to change Roesiders fortunes
The Portrush Beach Races takes place at East Strand next month.
DETAILS have been released about this year's Portrush Beach Races.
The two-day event will take place in early October, again on East Strand.
"Entries are gathering pace and we are all looking forward to it," said Clerk of the Course Eddie Johnston.
Over 4,000 spectators are expected to flock to the resort for the spectacular event.
