Ballymena-based dentist chews up opposition for rallycross honours

A Ballymena-based dentist has chewed up the opposition by scopping four awards in his first year of rallycross!

Alan Crockett, a partner at Galgorm Dental, received his awards at BTRDA prize giving at Drayton Manor hotel last weekend.

The 2019 championship was contested over 9 rounds at circuits including Knockhill in Scotland, Pembrey in wales, Blyton Park and the home of rallycross, Lydden hill in Kent.

Crockett campaigned his 2.0 16v Corsa to win the supermodified 2100cc class and also picked up the best newcomer award, overseas driver award and Autosport International best presented car award.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the result and massive thanks goes to my dad for his hard work maintaining the car all season”

Alan plans another full season in 2020. Joining him this year will be Davy in his chevette Hsr and brothers Sam and Stanley Bovill from Toomebridge in their supermodified Astra and escort.