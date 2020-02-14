Reuben impresses

AHOGHILL ace Reuben Kernohan hopes for more glory next month at Whiteriver TKC Kart Club.

The 12-year-old sped into the new season with an impressive showing in the Winter Cup opener at Nutts Corner.

Reuben enjoyed the Ulster Karting Club promotion, managing two seconds, a fourth and a win!

The Slemish College student was involved in very intense racing in both heats and the pre final.

Nearest rival was Calum Graffin, from Toomebridge.

Reuben raced to two runner-up spots and a fourth.

This gave him outside front row for the final, which was bumper to bumper action from the start.

In tricky conditions - a wet and dry track - the Ahoghill racer held his nerve to take the chequered flag.

He is back in action on March 15 at Whiteriver TKC Kart Club.

The kart racer is so passionate about his racing.

He has been in motor sport since he was 6 years of age, having raced Ninja Karts and Micro F2s.

In 2018 he started in Honda Cadets.

Last year he raced at Kirkstown Whiteriver, Bishopscourt and Nutts Corner.

He won The NW Plate and Bishopscourt Plate (B Plate) and chalked up countless podium finishes.

Last year Reuben finished 2nd in the Irish Grand Prix.

Reuben has moved to the Rotax MiniMax which will see him heading to England, Scotland and possibly Spain to race in the future.