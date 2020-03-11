Kelly switches to JBRC with EDSL

EAMONN KELLY believes the experience and knowledge he builds by challenging for points in this year’s Junior British Rally Championship should allow him to battle for the front-wheel-drive title come 2021.



Kelly – the son of former Irish Tarmac champion Donagh – kicks off his JBRC campaign in West Cork.

In another change, the 21-year-old will drive a Ford Fiesta R2T hired from the EDSL stable in England.



He spent all of last year familiarising himself with the Blue Oval supermini and is set to continue that journey on West Cork before heading to Tendring, Ypres, Ulster and finally Galloway Hills in Scotland.



“With the right amount of effort this year it will definitely put us in a good position for 2021,” he said.



“That is something I’ll become surer of come the end of the season [when we have time to reflect].



“The plan this year is to try and work our way towards the top pace in the JBRC as that is where we want to be.



“If we can do that then I don’t see why [we cannot challenge for the title next year]."