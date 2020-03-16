Coronavirus: Tandragee 100 postponed

THIS year's Tandragee 100 is off until further notice.

The 2020 event was due to be the 60th anniversary of the ever-popular road race, however organisers have announced that they have taken the decision “ with the intention of keeping people safe”.

“First and foremost, the safety of our society, more than ever, has to come first,” the organisers explained.

“We have been liaising with our governing body the MCUI UC, the MCUI UC Medical Liaison Officer, our local ABC Council, our supply chain and the Public Health Agency in relation to the current unprecidented situation regarding Covid 19.

“Today’s announcement to postpone the Tandragee 100 National Motorcycle Road Races has been taken with the intention of keeping people safe.

“It is important not only to consider the safety of our volunteers and officials, local residents and landowners, local businesses, the competitors and of course our spectators but also the wider general public. If we are to collectively delay the spread of the disease, ‘flatten the curve’ and ultimately reduce the impact Covid 19 will have in the longer term we believe to gather in large numbers for our event is not appropriate given the circumstances.

“At a time when our Health & Social Care Services are putting plans in place to manage increased demand we must not place an additional strain on their precious resources. Many of our event medical team and first aiders will be needed to contribute to the HSC response across Northern Ireland and we also would not wish to potentially divert HSC ambulance and hospital resources to deal with any event related requirements. To all those involved in the response to Covid 19 we thank you.

“As a Club we are of course disappointed to have to take this decision to postpone our 60th Anniversary Celebrations, however, it is the right thing to do. We believe it is important to let everyone involved know at the earliest opportunity, so they can make alternative arrangements or possibly transfer any bookings which they may have made.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal sponsors for their understanding and support. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this announcement causes.

“Our message to everyone is to put your health first, don’t take any unnecessary risks. Keep up to date with and follow the advice given by the Public Health Agency. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act with compassion towards each other.

“To anyone who is currently affected by Covid 19 and to those who will later become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers not only now but in the coming weeks and months.”