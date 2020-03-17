CoronavirusNI: Stock cars at Aghadowey Oval cancelled this weekend

THE 2020 season opener of the new Stock Car season at Aghadowey Oval this Saturday, March 21st, has been cancelled.

The governing body the ORCi have axed all Stock Car events nationwide until further notice.

“This news was announced this morning,” said Darren Black, of DMC Race Promotions in association with Spedeworth Motorsports Tullyroan Oval/Aghadowey Oval

Top of the racing programme on Saturday was to have been the 2L National Bangers Irish Teams Championship.

Three English teams were coming to Aghadowey to take on the locals.

Reigning Champions, Kent based stars Team TMT, were to have fielded two strong line ups in the no holds barred world of Banger racing.