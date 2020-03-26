Ulster Grand Prix cancelled amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ORGANISERS of the Ulster Grand Prix have finally cancelled this year’s event amidst financial woes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The debt crisis at Dundrod has been well documented in recent months as the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club reported debts in the region of £250,000 with no indication, at this stage, whether or not the popular road race will return in the future.

In a statement this morning, organisers said: “It is with great regret the organisers of the Ulster Grand Prix, the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, must announce the race will not take place in 2020.

“Despite numerous meetings in recent months with councillors, MLAs, MPs and Ministers andother interested parties, we have been unable to find the necessary financial support to run the meeting this year.

“The unprecedented crisis surrounding the Coronavirus epidemic has made finding a solution at this stage impossible.”

The Ulster Grand Prix has been a popular fixture on the road racing calendar since 1922.